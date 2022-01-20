Watch: Man climbs tree, another wrestles with health officials in UP to avoid getting COVID-19 vaccine

Reports suggest that Ballia is among the worst-performing districts in the state when it comes to overall rate of vaccination

At a time when the country is reeling from the effects of the third wave of coronavirus, health officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district witnessed cases of opposition towards vaccination.

Recently, a team of health officials conducted a COVID-19 vaccination awareness drive in Ballia. Reports suggest that this district is among the worst-performing in the state when it comes to overall rate of vaccination.

On reaching this place, officials were surprised to find that many villagers were still scared to take the first dose. The vaccination drive has been hastened ahead of the upcoming elections in India’s most populous state.

Videos were shot by health officials on Tuesday, where one man can be seen climbing a tree to escape being vaccinated while in another clip a man can be seen wrestling a health official to the ground.

In the first video, a group of people can be seen urging a man, sitting on top of a tree to come down. While the man replies to the people saying, “I won't come down. I don't want to get jabbed. I am scared.” After a long wait and assurance from the health officials, the man relents and co-operates with them.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Ballia, Bihar: Atul Dubey, Block Development Officer, Reoti says, "A man climbed a tree as he didn't want to take the vaccine, but agreed to take the jab after he was convinced by our team." (Source: Viral Video) pic.twitter.com/aI054zh9Y4 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

In another video, a man is seen wrestling with health authorities, who are trying to get him jabbed. The video captures how he tries to escape from getting the COVID vaccine. As the officials come closer, the man runs away saying that he will take the vaccination later. A health official is heard asking him to take the shot right away and not wait for a later date.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH Boatman refuses to take vaccine, mishandles a health care worker He was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take vaccine. In another instance,a man climbed tree but took the vaccine eventually: Atul Dubey,Block Dev Officer,Reoti (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/fVk5BGbP46 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

A senior health official, who supervised the drive, explained that the first man who climbed the tree was eventually convinced and took his shot while the boatman (second video) was scared till the end. Also, when the officials forcefully tried to give him the vaccine, he got aggressive, the senior official stated.

