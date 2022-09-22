Watch: Man climbs electric tower after wife refuses to come with him

We all remember that infamous scene from the 1975 movie Sholay where Veeru (Dharmendra) gets to the top of a tower and threatens to die by suicide after being not allowed to marry Basanti (Hema Malini).

An incident has occurred in real life similar to this movie’s iconic scene. A man climbed a tall high-tension tower after his father-in-law refused to send his wife with him. According to Times Now, the man has been identified as Horilal Pardi who had come to Ganiyari village in Chhattisgarh to pick up his wife. But his father-in-law refused to send her back with him. This made him climb the tower, and threaten to jump from it unless his wife was sent with him.

The video of this incident was recorded and shared on Twitter with the caption, “The young man reached his in-laws’ house to pick up his wife. When the in-laws didn’t send his wife with him, the husband became Dharmendra of Sholay movie and climbed on the high-tension tower.”

Watch this video here:



After spotting him climbing on the tower, people called the police. They reached the spot of the incident and tried to convince Horilal for hours. They called his father-in-law and explained the situation to him. He came down after his father-in-law assured him that he would send his daughter with him.

This is not the first time that the scene from Sholay has been recreated. In November, 2017, a man from Telangana climbed a mobile tower but for a different reason. He did this to demand divorce from his wife. He threatened of jumping from the tower if his wife did not agree with his demand. The video of this event was shared on YouTube by the news Agency ANI.

Watch this clip here:

According to india.com, the man was identified as Dr Ajay Kumar. His wife had filed a harassment case against him, but she later withdrew it. He claimed that this was the reason he had demanded a divorce. The police tried to convince him to come down for hours. He then came down after his wife agreed to sign the divorce papers.

