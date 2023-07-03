Snake catchers or snake hooks are considered to be the safest tools to keep or herp the reptile. But using something as basic as a jar to catch a snake, is not something that one gets to experience quite often. Well, a similar incident has taken place in Puducherry. In a video shared on Reddit a man can be seen exhibiting his calm demeanour while using only a glass jar and a sheet of paper to catch a snake. The rescuer, thanks to his courageous attitude, eventually succeeded in entrapping the snake. A clip, displaying the person’s fearless antics, went viral in no time. “Snake rescue in Pondicherry, Puducherry fire and rescue service,” the caption read.

In the video, the rescuer can be seen using his bare hands to nudge the snake. He, eventually, pushes the reptile inside the jar while steadily shifting its tail inside. Once the creature crawls into the jar, he uses a paper sheet to tilt the jar, with the snake inside. The post has so far amassed over 17,000 likes. Check out some of the comments.

“What is amazing is there are no signs of fear, just another day at work,” wrote a user.

Another Redditor commented: “That is one calm dude. Tip of the hat.”

“That guy seems very gentle. He doesn’t want to hurt that snake. Damn,” replied another user.

Another person jokingly responded to the video by commenting, “He’s trapping a cobra like I trap a common spider in my house.”

With sheer astonishment, one person commented, “This is how I catch insects with a cup! Is the skill transferable?”

Another person quite optimistically commented, “I hope the jar is made of glass.”

“This is a Real man,” wrote another user.

Previously a video of a 15-foot-long king cobra being rescued by a snake catcher had gone viral.

King Cobra’s are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued & released in the wild. Entire operation is by trained snake catchers. Please don’t try on your own. With onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places. pic.twitter.com/g0HwMEJwp2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 4, 2023



Upon rescuing the snake, it was released back in the forest.

