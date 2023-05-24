WATCH: Man and his grandson hit by ambulance in Salem; tragic visual captured on CCTV
After the tragic incident, concerned people came to their aid, recognising the severity of their injuries, and swiftly took them to the hospital
Murugan, a retired government transport employee aged 60, who resides in the Tholasambatti vicinity near Omalur in Salem district, visited a local grocery store to purchase essential items. He was accompanied by his grandson Moniz. Upon completing their shopping, they proceeded to their parked two-wheeler by the roadside, intending to depart. Tragically, a speeding private ambulance collided with them, forcefully propelling them away, according to Asianet News.
Watch the viral video here:
தாத்தா- பேரன் மீது ஆம்புலன்ஸ் மோதி விபத்துக்குள்ளான பதைபதைக்க வைக்கும் காட்சி #Salem | #Accident pic.twitter.com/F8PxBpzp8Z
— News18 Tamil Nadu (@News18TamilNadu) May 24, 2023
The ambulance driver was apprehended by the residents and handed over to the Tolasambatti police. The police authorities have registered a case and are currently conducting an investigation.
More details are awaited.
With inputs from agencies
