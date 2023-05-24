WATCH: Man and his grandson hit by ambulance in Salem; tragic visual captured on CCTV

Murugan, a retired government transport employee aged 60, who resides in the Tholasambatti vicinity near Omalur in Salem district, visited a local grocery store to purchase essential items. He was accompanied by his grandson Moniz. Upon completing their shopping, they proceeded to their parked two-wheeler by the roadside, intending to depart. Tragically, a speeding private ambulance collided with them, forcefully propelling them away, according to Asianet News.

Watch the viral video here:

After the tragic incident, concerned people came to their aid, recognising the severity of their injuries, and swiftly took them to the hospital, reported Asianet News.

The ambulance driver was apprehended by the residents and handed over to the Tolasambatti police. The police authorities have registered a case and are currently conducting an investigation.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

