WATCH: Mamata Banerjee, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disagree over Odisha train accident death toll

While the country mourns the tragic deaths and injuries of passengers involved in the Odisha train accident, the Opposition has been blaming the BJP-ruled central government for not averting the disaster with many leaders demanding Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation.

At the same time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaged in a spat of words with Vaishnaw over the official death toll of the Balasore train tragedy.

Banerjee, while addressing the press with the rail minister at Balasore, said, “I heard that the death toll might even cross the 500 mark.”

To this, Vaishnaw interrupted her and said, “As per the Odisha government’s data, the death toll is 238.” However, the West Bengal chief minister was not convinced and reiterated her stance and said that 238 was Friday’s toll. “Rescue work in three coaches is still not complete, hence the toll would go up further,” she added.

Vaishnnaw clarified that the death stands at 238 as of now and that rescue work has been completed.

Later that evening, Vaishnaw further cleared the confusion by saying, “It is very clear that our CRPC lays out a clear procedure and the state (Odisha) government has time to time accurate information. As of now, the accurate information (of toll) is 261. So, we want full transparency, this is not time to do politics, this is time to focus on making sure that restoration happens at the earliest.”

#WATCH | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reacts to an incident earlier today at #BalasoreTrainAccident site where WB CM Mamata Banerjee disagreed with him on the death toll, says, “…we want full transparency, this is not time to do politics, this is time to focus on making… https://t.co/4IJ5fil79N pic.twitter.com/nrXb82DuzV — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee blamed BJP for not taking the safety of passengers seriously. She added that Railways should be “specially treated. “Railways is like our child. I am also a member of the Railway family,” she said, adding that they were ready to give suggestions to the minister.

