Watch: Maharashtra's Naneghat leaves internet puzzled with reverse flow of waterfall

A video from Maharashtra’s Naneghat featuring picturesque landscapes and lush green mountains is a proof that it is one of the most beautiful sight to behold. The white cascading waterfall amidst different shades of green rightly shows that monsoon brings the flora and fauna back to life.

The video has gone viral on social media, leaving users puzzled to see the phenomenon of water sprawling upwards instead of falling down.

Taking to his Twitter account, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the post showing water being sprayed from a hilltop. "When the magnitude of wind speed is equal and opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons," he captioned his post.

When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.

Beauty of Monsoons. pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3R — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2022

In the 28-second video, mountains covered in thick green grass with clouds floating around is an enthralling visual treat. Since being shared, the video has collected more than 3.5 lakh views and over 17,000 likes so far.

Social media users were left impressed and thrilled with the beauty. One user called it ‘heaven on earth’ while another shared a scientific explanation for the phenomenon. In her explanation, the user – Science girl - said that Newton’s first law of motion asserts that an object remains in the same state of motion unless/until acted upon by a force. So, the mighty winds are the reason behind this phenomenon.

Newton's first law of motion, an object remains in the same state of motion unless acted upon by a force Huge winds act on this waters natural propensity to follow gravity The magnitude of the two forces are equal, and their directions are opposite, pic.twitter.com/2C1ZarHc4m — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 9, 2022

For the unversed, Naneghat is a mountain pass that is between the Konkan coast and Junnar (ancient town) in Deccan plateau in the Western Ghats. This pass is located about three hours away from Mumbai and is popular among serious trekkers.

The trek is 4 to 5 km long (one way) and can be covered in a duration of five hours both to and from. The routes are well-marked for easy accessibility of visitors.

