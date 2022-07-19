WATCH: Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde reaction to young girl asking if he would take her to Guwahati
The girl in the video, Annada Damre, asked Eknath Shinde if she could also become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people
Mumbai: A video of the new Maharashtra chief minister Ekanth Shinde interacting with a young girl at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. In the undated clip, girl named Annada Damre asks the Shiv Sena leader if he would take her to Guwahati in Assam.
The girl also asked Shinde if she could become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people "like he did".
In the video, Annada Damre can be heard saying, "When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through the water to help people. Can I become the Chief Minister by helping flood-affected people?"
The Maharashtra chief minister, humouring the girl, said: "Yes, you can definitely become the chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this."
To the Damre's request to CM Eknath Shinde to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation, he said: "Sure, we will go. You want to visit Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati?" The girl replied in affirmative.
The Maharashtra chief minister then turned to the other party members in the room and remarked, "The girl is very smart."
#WATCH | After meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai, a girl Annada Damre requested him to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation and also asked if she could become the CM by helping flood-affected people just like he did?
(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/WSdUN16jHq
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
In June this year, Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
With over 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, Shinde, on 22 June, moved to a five-star hotel in Guwahati leading to lot of political activities in Maharashtra. The political unrest in the state ultimately forced Uddhav Thackeray to resign from the post of chief minister.
On 30 June, Eknath Shinde took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy chief minister of the state.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Uddhav Thackeray's MVA govt was unable to take decision on Hindutva, Mumbai blast, Dawood Ibrahim issues: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that Shiv Sena and BJP contested the 2019 Assembly elections together but the government was formed with Congress, NCP
Will Shiv Sena MPs move to the Eknath Shinde camp? What will this mean for Uddhav Thackeray?
A rebel MLA claimed that 12 out of Shiv Sena’s 18 MPs would soon join Eknath Shinde. Another MP has asked Uddhav Thackeray to back NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Are these signs of trouble for Team Thackeray?
Sanjay Raut demands president’s rule in Maharashtra until SC verdict over disqualification pleas by Shiv Sena factions
Both the groups, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, respectively, have sought the disqualification of legislators from the rival faction. The Supreme Court is set to hear the pleas on 20 July