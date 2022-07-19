WATCH: Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde reaction to young girl asking if he would take her to Guwahati

The girl in the video, Annada Damre, asked Eknath Shinde if she could also become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people

Mumbai: A video of the new Maharashtra chief minister Ekanth Shinde interacting with a young girl at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. In the undated clip, girl named Annada Damre asks the Shiv Sena leader if he would take her to Guwahati in Assam.

The girl also asked Shinde if she could become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people "like he did".

In the video, Annada Damre can be heard saying, "When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through the water to help people. Can I become the Chief Minister by helping flood-affected people?"

The Maharashtra chief minister, humouring the girl, said: "Yes, you can definitely become the chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this."

To the Damre's request to CM Eknath Shinde to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation, he said: "Sure, we will go. You want to visit Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati?" The girl replied in affirmative.

The Maharashtra chief minister then turned to the other party members in the room and remarked, "The girl is very smart."

#WATCH | After meeting Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai, a girl Annada Damre requested him to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation and also asked if she could become the CM by helping flood-affected people just like he did? (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/WSdUN16jHq — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

In June this year, Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

With over 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, Shinde, on 22 June, moved to a five-star hotel in Guwahati leading to lot of political activities in Maharashtra. The political unrest in the state ultimately forced Uddhav Thackeray to resign from the post of chief minister.

On 30 June, Eknath Shinde took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy chief minister of the state.

With inputs from agencies

