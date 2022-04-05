Watch: Maharashtra traffic cop offers water to thirsty monkey, internet lauds kind act

In the 24-second video, a thirsty monkey is seen standing and drinking water from the bottle that is being offered by the traffic police personnel.

A heart-warming video of a traffic cop offering water to a thirsty monkey amid the scorching heat has gone viral on the internet. This incident happened in Maharashtra’s Malshej Ghat and the clip was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

On sharing the post, Nanda captioned it saying "Be kind wherever possible. This video of constable Sanjay Ghude is circulating in SM for all the good reasons."

In the 24-second video, a thirsty monkey is seen standing and drinking water from the bottle that is being offered by the traffic police personnel. Dressed in a traffic police uniform, the official is also seen gently bending the bottle and generously offering water to the monkey.

As the video proceeds, the monkey is simultaneously looking around as a car passes by while quenching its thirst from the bottle.

Watch the video here:

Be kind wherever possible

This video of constable Sanjay Ghude is circulating in SM for all the good reasons pic.twitter.com/oEWFC2c5Kx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Raj Maji had also posted the same video notifying users that constable Ghude provides water to animals from the nearby forest area. Check out his post here:

Constable Sanjay Ghude attached to Malshej traffic department helping a monkey quench its thirst. Traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat help animals from the nearby forest by providing them water @TV9Marathi @ZeeNews @abpmajhatv @News18lokmat pic.twitter.com/o7jNHVrMgA — .ℝ (@Rajmajiofficial) April 3, 2022

Since being shared online, the video has collected thousands of views. Users have lauded the kind act by constable Ghude.

On similar lines, an on-duty policeman in Uttar Pradesh helped a thirsty dog to drink water from a hand pump. The police personnel helped the canine by pumping the hand pump to fetch water for the dog.

The post was originally shared by Twitter account 'policemedianews' in May last year, following which many people shared and re-shared it.

Check the post here:

The same image was later shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sukriti Madhav Mishra who mentioned that it was taken in Varanasi.

If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man.! Incredible Banaras..! pic.twitter.com/Wu4e6KVxdd — Sukirti Madhav Mishra (@SukirtiMadhav) May 7, 2021

What do you think of the adorable 'monkey drinking water' video?

