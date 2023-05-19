WATCH | Maharashtra couple bathe on a moving scooter, police swing into action after netizens protest

A truly bizarre video of a couple taking a bucket bath on a moving scooter has turned viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar and has since widely circulated online, with several people criticising the stunt as reckless and dangerous.

The video begins with the scooter waiting at a traffic signal. A woman riding pillion holds a bucket of water and a mug which she uses to take a bath, much to the astonishment of onlookers. After drenching herself, she proceeds to pour water on the man driving the scooter. The video also shows them taking a bath while the scooter is moving.

The stunt was apparently enacted so the couple could create content for social media. However, it caught the attention of the police instead after it was shared on Twitter.

Netizens too reacted angrily with a user asking, “Is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media content to avoid others indulging in more such nonsense in public,” a Twitter user with the handle @ItsAamAadmi wrote while sharing the clip.

This is ulhasnagar, Is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment? This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal.Request to take strict action lncluding deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public. pic.twitter.com/BcleC95cxa — WeDeserveBetterGovt.🇮🇳 (@ItsAamAadmi) May 15, 2023

The user also tagged Thane City Police and DGP Maharashtra to bring the video to their notice.

In the comments section, other Twitter users also asked for action to be taken against the content creators for such public nuisance. Some also pointed out that neither of them was wearing a helmet – a punishable offence by law.

On receiving the complaints, Thane Police took cognisance of the clip and responded saying the matter had been reported to the Traffic Control Room, Thane for necessary action.

