Watch: Ludhiana Police chase away mediapersons gathered to get info about shooting incident
The media gathered outside the police station to get information about a shooting incident, in which Vishal Gill, a criminal, along with his accomplices allegedly attacked the car of his rival
New Delhi: In a viral video, officials of the Ludhiana police were seen indulging in a spat with the mediapersons, who came to the division number 3 police station to gather information regarding a shooting incident.
SHO Sukhdev Singh Brar of Police Station Division No 3 and his gunman can be seen beating up people outside the police station.
The media gathered outside the police station to get information about a shooting incident, in which Vishal Gill, a criminal, along with his accomplices allegedly attacked the car of his rival on Tuesday night.
According to the Times of India, Gill attacked the car of his rival Raja Bajaj (24), with bricks, and after that started firing at him. The bullets missed the target. Bajaj didn’t stop his car and sped away from the area.
Raja Bajaj was with his friend Bharat Sharma, and while they were coming back home from Sarabha Nagar market, Gill attacked the car.
Raja had also claimed that Gill, his rival, had been threatening him for the past few days, and sent him messages through different people that he won’t spare him.
He also claimed that the Division number 3 police were pressuring him to get Gill arrested. While giving this statement to the media, a cop held him from his arm and started taking him inside the police station to avoid giving any other statements.
After this there was an argument between the media and the police, which then turned into an ugly spat.
