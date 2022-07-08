Watch: Locals rescue 30 students from school bus partially submerged in flooded street in Telangana

A video of the incident shows the students being rescued by the locals, while the bus was later brought out of the spot

Hyderabad: A school bus carrying 30 students was partially submerged in a flooded street in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district on Friday.

#WATCH | Telangana: A school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar today. The students were rescued by the locals. The bus was later brought out of the spot. pic.twitter.com/7OOUm8as0v — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

According to Telangana Today, the bus was caught in a flash flood while crossing railway under bridge between Machannapally and Kodur villages. Heavy rains have been reported in the district for the last two days.

In a separate incident, one student died, and 20 others got injured after a tree uprooted and fell on them at a school in Sector 9, Chandigarh. The injured students are shifted to a hospital, ANI reported.

"One child died. 20 injuries, including 19 children and 1 staff attendant, reported. Two of the injured are hospitalised under serious condition. We have given orders for a probe to find out the cause of the accident," said Nitin Yadav, Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration.

(With inputs from agencies)

