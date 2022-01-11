Watch | Little Kashmiri girl turns reporter to highlight bad roads; video goes viral

The little girl in a pink jacket imitates all the protocols of a reporter by asking her camera person to follow her and also to capture the condition of the damaged roads.

A video of a cute little girl turning into a reporter amidst the bylanes of Kashmiri has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, which has now taken the internet by storm, a little girl can be seen holding a lapel mic and narrating how the condition of the roads have gone severely bad.

Watch the video here:

Meet Youngest reporter from the #Kashmir Valley. pic.twitter.com/4H6mYkiDiI — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) January 9, 2022

The two-minute video begins with the young girl greeting her audience. She then talks about how the road in front of her is extremely dirty. As she talks about the roads, her camera person navigates along with her, giving a clear picture of each side of the lanes.

The little girl in a pink jacket imitates all the protocols of a reporter by asking her camera person to follow her and also to capture the condition of the damaged roads. The enthusiastic child refers to the camera person as ‘mom’.

The cute kid then moves forward and begins to walk on the road. As Kashmir has witnessed heavy snowfall since the past few days, the girl points at the dilapidated condition and states that mud and rainfall have made the condition even worse.

The child reporter also comments on how people have made their surroundings dirty by littering around. ‘Kitna kachra phenka hua hai’ (people have thrown garbage), she says.

The young girl is also worried about her guests. ‘Itni gandi road hai ke mehman bhi nahi aa sakte’. (The road is so dirty that even guests cannot come). She mentions that since the road is extremely dirty and in shambles, guests will not come to her place.

In the end, the energetic child reporter asks her audience to ‘like’, ‘subscribe’ and ‘share’ the video, while promising to return soon with another one.

As per NDTV, the name of the girl and the exact location where she was shooting the video from could not be immediately confirmed.

The clip has caught the attention of Twitter users who enjoyed the girl’s coverage and also praised her reporting skills. A user wrote, ‘She is too good’, while another commented, ‘Truthful reporter with confidence’. One user also mentioned that they were looking for the subscribe button to watch more videos from this wonderful reporter.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.