The unconditional love of the child for Lord Ganesh touched the hearts of many people in the comment section.

Commenced on 31 August, the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi ended on Friday, 9 September with Ganesh visarjan (immersion). As the Ganpati idols were taken for the immersion, devotees of Lord Ganesh became emotional. A video of one such incident was tweeted on Friday in which a little girl can be seen crying and holding the Ganpati idol tightly, and refusing to let his family members take him for the visarjan. The lady who appears to be her mother can be heard saying, “Let him go, he will come again.”. The little one can be seen deeply saddened and emotional by the departure of the elephant god.

The video was shared on Twitter by Rameshwar Sharma, member of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with the caption, “Touching, Ganpati bappa next year you come soon.”.

Watch the video here:



“This unconditional love is true devotion.”, a user commented.

यही निश्छल प्रेम सच्ची भक्ति होती हैं — Gopal Birle Gurjar (@ggbirle) September 9, 2022



A person wrote, “Don’t go bappa, don’t go. This is the wish of an innocent little angel. Touching.”.

मत जाओ बाप्पा मत जाओ

मासूम सी परी की यही चाहत है

मार्मिक भावनाएं 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — CHANDRAPRAKASHTIWARI_ (@CHANDRA9425) September 9, 2022



“So innocent. Pure. GOD bless you.”, an account said.

So innocent. Pure ❤. GOD bless u. — Mausumi (@Mausumi03548322) September 10, 2022



Many people praised the lord in the comment section, and showed their eagerness for his return next year.

A person commented, “Ganpati bappa morya, next year you come soon.”.

गणपति बप्पा मोरया अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ

🌹🌹🌹🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🚩 — Pankaj Sharma (@kumarpankajbso) September 9, 2022



Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism, and it marks the birth of Lord Ganesh. The elephant god is also called the “Remover of Obstacles” and the “God of New beginning” by his devotees. At the start of the festival, devotees bring the idol of the lord to their homes, and during the last day of the festival, they immerse the Ganpati in water bodies like river and sea.

It is believed that when the Ganpati idol is taken out for the immersion, all the obstacles and problems of the devotee’s house are also taken out with it. And with the immersion of the idol, all the obstacles of the devotees and their families are washed away.

