Watch: Little boy gives water bottles to roadside vendors amid scorching heat; heartwarming video goes viral

Since going viral, this video has collected more than 2 lakh views and thousands of likes

There are several videos on social media that showcase acts of kindness. A recent one that has grabbed the attention of netizens is of a boy distributing water bottles to street vendors who are sitting and working in the scorching heat.

This little boy is being hailed as a hero for showing kindness and humanity to the less privileged.

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter. “Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone's Day Special,” the IAS officer said. He shared the video which was originally posted on Facebook by Deep Side, a content creator.

Although the location in the clip is unclear, it has touched millions of hearts through social media.

In the now-viral video, the boy is seen carrying a big pack of packaged mineral drinking water. Amid scorching heat, the boy can be seen handing over water bottles to flower sellers.

An excited old woman is also seen giving blessings to the boy with a happy smile on her face. Further in the video, the boy is also seen interacting with a few children, accompanying the flower sellers and sitting nearby.

Watch the video here:

Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone's Day Special.❤️ pic.twitter.com/ln8HYxqz9U — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 1, 2022

Since going viral, this video has collected more than 2 lakh views and thousands of likes. Many users said that it was so nice to see how humanity still prevailed. Others were impressed by the child's efforts to help those who were less fortunate than him.

Here are few reactions from the viral video:

It's highly impressive Young kid reveals the fact of real need/help in this summer Keep it up baby — LAKSHMI K (@LAKSHMIAAO) May 1, 2022

|| सत्य प्रेम करुणा ||

Life is not about being only rich , popular but being humble and kind. — Shraddha Dodiya (@ShraddhaDodiya5) May 1, 2022

Anyone noticed the blessing from the bottom of heart

& smile of a kid??? — Raj Havanoor (@havanoor77) May 1, 2022

I am so happy with this kindness but world will be more happy if a star kid or a rich spoil kid do this on more bigger level except spending and show offing the money and fame on their social medias . https://t.co/cBDiWkOr0I — Pulkit Parmar (@PulkitParmar29) May 1, 2022

This is not the first time when kids have taken over the internet. Last year, a little student’s caring gesture towards her fellow classmate won hearts online. In the clip, a girl was recorded consoling a little boy who was upset to be away from home.

Check the video here:

Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. ❤️❤️. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

Share us your thoughts on the little boy offering water to vendors.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.