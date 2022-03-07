Watch: Kotak Insurance Company pays tribute to Pune woman, who drove bus to save driver's life

This incident took place on 7 January in Morachi Chincholi, which is about 55 km from Pune.

Yogita Satav, a 42-year-old woman from Pune, made headlines earlier this year after she drove a mini-bus with 20 people onboard for nearly 25 kilometres. She made this daring act possible after the driver of the vehicle lost consciousness.

Satav and a few others who were returning back to Pune from their picnic faced the most unexpected fear. On their way back home, the driver fainted while driving on an isolated stretch. However, instead of being nervous or afraid, the middle-aged woman came forward and took the initiative of steering the mini-bus. Surprisingly, she drove everyone to safety even though she had never driven a bus before in her life.

Months after being hailed on social media, the Kotak General Insurance Company Limited came up with a 1 minute and 21-second-long video to pay tribute to Satav, who has not only stunned the world but also herself. The clip is based on this year’s International Women’s Day theme which is #BreakTheBias.

In the video, a group of women are seen happily travelling on a bus, which suddenly comes to an abrupt halt after its driver faints. After seeking no help from anyone, a woman daringly sits on the driver’s seat and decisively drives the bus. With utmost courage and valor, she brings it to a hospital.

Sharing the video, the Kotak General Insurance captioned it saying, “Women can’t drive, you’ve heard this stereotype. It’s time to unhear it. We present to you a story of a courageous woman who took the wheel in the face of adversity”.

Further in the post, the insurance company highlights this story to empower and inspire people around the world. They also shared it with hashtags DriveLikeALady and BreakTheBias.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Saturday (5 March), the video has collected over two lakh views so far. Along with that it has also gained comments from users who have lauded Kotak Insurance Company for their tribute as well as idea.

