India

WATCH: Killers of Udaipur tailor attacked by angry crowd outside NIA court, sent to 10-day police custody

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop. The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy

FP Staff July 02, 2022 18:15:43 IST
An angry crowd attacked killers of Udaipur tailor outside an NIA court in Jaipur on 2 July, 2022. ANI

New Delhi: An angry crowd attacked the two killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal while they were being escorted by the police outside the premises of the NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday.

When the accused were being taken back in a police vehicle, a mob of agitated lawyers tried to attack them.

There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give death sentence to Kanhaiya's killers), PTI reported.

They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the NIA court on Saturday remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case.

"The court ordered police remand till 12 July," a lawyer told PTI.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending support to now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: July 02, 2022 18:15:43 IST

