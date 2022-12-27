It is not so uncommon to see brides dancing at their weddings along with their grooms and family members. It can be in any corner of the world but such events are quite natural and are also entertaining for the guests as well as for the couple. One such video has started circulating on social media which is grabbing the attention of people. The video is from Kerala where a bride and the groom were seen enjoying their wedding by playing ‘chenda’, a special musical instrument identified for its cultural element in the state.

The incident is from the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala where a bride can be seen holding the instrument and playing it with all her energy. While the bride was accompanied by her groom and also a few Shinkari Melam artists, what wins our hearts is the girl’s father who also joins in the celebration.

Notably, the bride’s father is a ‘Chenda’ master. The instrument is widely played in temples across Kerala and Tamil Nadu at such traditional events.

Watch:

A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The brides dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating. pic.twitter.com/VgoQbIhwhh — BRC-SBC (@LHBCoach) December 26, 2022



The user while sharing the video also added a caption that read, “A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The bride’s dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating.”

The video has already won the hearts on the internet and is going viral. People also took to the comment section and shared reactions to it. A user wrote, “What instrument is this, absolutely fantastic n pure joy”, while another person wrote, “This beats every single one of those ghastly, cringe pre-wedding shoots, period. She’s simply awesome.”

“Beautiful, so nice to see the bride participate with full enthusiasm,” a third user wrote.

So far, the video has grabbed over 2.2 lakh views and the numbers keep rising. The post has also amassed thousands of likes and several comments. People are full of praise for the bride’s energetic performance alongside her father.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.