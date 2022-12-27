Watch: Kerala bride plays 'Chenda' at her wedding ceremony; her father also joins in
The video is going viral and has grabbed the attention of many for the bride and her father's energetic performance.
It is not so uncommon to see brides dancing at their weddings along with their grooms and family members. It can be in any corner of the world but such events are quite natural and are also entertaining for the guests as well as for the couple. One such video has started circulating on social media which is grabbing the attention of people. The video is from Kerala where a bride and the groom were seen enjoying their wedding by playing ‘chenda’, a special musical instrument identified for its cultural element in the state.
The incident is from the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala where a bride can be seen holding the instrument and playing it with all her energy. While the bride was accompanied by her groom and also a few Shinkari Melam artists, what wins our hearts is the girl’s father who also joins in the celebration.
Notably, the bride’s father is a ‘Chenda’ master. The instrument is widely played in temples across Kerala and Tamil Nadu at such traditional events.
Watch:
A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The brides dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating. pic.twitter.com/VgoQbIhwhh
— BRC-SBC (@LHBCoach) December 26, 2022
The user while sharing the video also added a caption that read, “A marriage function in guruvayoor temple today. The bride’s dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating.”
The video has already won the hearts on the internet and is going viral. People also took to the comment section and shared reactions to it. A user wrote, “What instrument is this, absolutely fantastic n pure joy”, while another person wrote, “This beats every single one of those ghastly, cringe pre-wedding shoots, period. She’s simply awesome.”
“Beautiful, so nice to see the bride participate with full enthusiasm,” a third user wrote.
So far, the video has grabbed over 2.2 lakh views and the numbers keep rising. The post has also amassed thousands of likes and several comments. People are full of praise for the bride’s energetic performance alongside her father.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US girl gets official permission to own unicorn, only if she finds one! Here's what happened
The post shared by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care went viral as people found their gesture quite heartwarming
Viral video: Artist creates black paint from KFC chicken and peaches, stuns internet
The video shows how a woman used chicken bones and peach pits to create her own black paint for artwork. The video is going viral due to her creative approach to making black paint
Little boy shows unique drum skills on scrap materials and empty vessels; video wins internet
A viral video shows a boy performing on a drum that he created with the use of scrap materials, empty vessels, and sticks. The video was shared on Instagram and has been grabbing the attention of people since then. Many people have praised the boy's talent