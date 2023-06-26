In a horrifying incident, a leopard somehow landed in a steep well in a Karnataka village. The commendable rescue operation jointly conducted by villagers and forest officials is currently making rounds on the internet. Sahana Singh, a Twitter user, uploaded the incident’s video four days ago on the microblogging site. By now, the video has garnered over one lakh views. As evident in the video, locals won hearts after helping the leopard escape back into the jungle. Singh mentioned in the video caption that she received the video on WhatsApp.

Exemplary efforts

The stories based on ‘Human-wildlife conflict,’ a term used to describe negative interactions between humans and wildlife that lead to loss of life, property or resources, have been around for a long time. Often, however, we overlook the other side of of the story The rare rescue attempt in rural Karnataka, carried out by villagers and government officials, represents the other side.

According to Sahana Singh’s post, after the leopard fell into the deep well, people tried to help the poor animal by offering the ladder, however, the wild seemed too scared to grab one. After seeing this, the villagers came up with another solution. “So they put a stick of fire near his bum which forced him to climb the scaffolding & run away into the jungle,” the user explained. She added, “How they rejoice! Man, nature & Jugaad. Got it on WA.”

Check out the post:

Somewhere in Karnataka. A leopard fell into a well and even when a “ladder” was offered, it was cowering inside. So they put a stick of fire near his bum which forced him to climb the scaffolding & run away into the jungle. How they rejoice! Man, Nature & Jugaad. 😊 Got it on WA. pic.twitter.com/OBr7kDTmlp — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) June 22, 2023

The leopard’s life was saved by people’s timely action. The clip has won several hearts. The idea of using fire – to scare the big cat so that it climbs up the rope ladder and escapes – is being lauded by internet users. They also expressed their emotions through comments.

Check out the comments below:

A Twitter user thanked the locals and officials for saving the leopard. In his words, “Namaskars to the forest department officials and ground staff and the locals for saving the life of the cat (chirutha).”

Namaskars to the forest department officials and ground staff and the locals for saving the life of the cat(chirutha).👍👍 — M.CHANDRAKANTH (@MCHANDR77396253) June 23, 2023

While others appreciated the effort, a user wrote: “Jugaad saves lives.”

Jugaad saves lives👏 — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) June 22, 2023

Another joked: “A*s on fire. Perfect example.”

Ass on fire 🔥. Perfect example — Amitabh 🇮🇳 (@Amitabh57051) June 22, 2023

Amid all this, a user questioned the use of fire sticks. He said, “They literally burned the leopard”. To which, Sahana Singh replied that the discoloured part which appears burnt is the colour of the water inside the well.

They quite literally Burnt the Leopard !!! — RAJINDERVERMA (@vermarajinderLS) June 23, 2023

No that discoloured part at the back was because the leopard was inside water. — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) June 23, 2023

Sudha Ramen, an officer with the Indian Forest Service (IFS) retweeted the post. She shared some suggestions: “Every rescue operation is unique and has its own complexities that vary with the species of the animal involved, availability of resources, location, infrastructure and many more. Teamwork and presence of mind are key to success. Forest staff are experienced in handling such situations.”

Every rescue operation is unique and has its own complexities that varies with the species of the animal involved, availability of resources, location, infrastructure and many more. Good team & presence of mind works well. Forest staff are experienced in handling such situations. https://t.co/deMgkB3IIF — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 22, 2023

Ever since the original post was shared, it has garnered over one lakh views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.