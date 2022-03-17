Watch: Karnataka man performs stunt with 3 cobras, here's what happened next

All cobras are venomous and their bite can even lead to death if the person is unable to receive antivenom injections on time

A man's stunt with three cobras went terrifying wrong after he was bitten by one of the snakes when he attempted to move them by their tails. A video of the hair-raising incident has gone viral. According to reports, the incident took place in Karnataka.

The video of the man's "horrific" handling of the cobras was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account.

“This is just a horrific way of handling cobras. The snake considers the movements as threats and follows the movement," Nanda captioned the video. He also added that thee reptile's response to these movements can prove to be fatal sometimes.

The man is the clip has been identified as Maaz Sayed, a snake enthusiast from Sirsi district. He has a YouTube channel, which is full of similar videos, under the same name.

In the video, Sayed is seen crouching and sitting in front of the snakes. He then pulls one of the snake’s tails and also tries to keep their heads moving by swaying his hands around.

Unfortunately, his stunt ended on a terrifying note after one of the snakes was provoked by the gestures and suddenly attacked him on his knee. When Sayed tried to pull the snake away from himself, the reptile refused to let go.

Later on, Priyanka Kadam, President and Founder of Snakebite Healing and Education Society, shared a post informing that Sayed was hospitalized after he was bitten by the cobra. She also posted a few photos of the 20-year-old getting treated at a hospital.

According to reports, the man received 46 vials of antivenom after his stunt went wrong.

For the unversed, cobra is a common name given to various elapid snakes. All cobras are venomous and their bite can even lead to death if the person is unable to receive antivenom injections on time.

