Watch: Kangaroos spotted in Bengal; internet left wondering as to where they came from

Forest officials who rescued the kangaroos claimed that they were surprised and suspected that the animals were being smuggled to Nepal

Three weeks after two men were arrested trying to smuggle a kangaroo into West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, on 1 April, forest officials in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district came upon two kangaroos while patrolling forests near Gajoldoba and then rescued a third kangaroo from Farabari, around 40 km away, on the same day. Locals also came across a dead kangaroo on 2 April.

ANI reported that the kangaroos had sustained some serious injuries on their bodies and were sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment.

WB | Forest officials rescued two Kangaroos near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri. The kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies & have been sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team has been formed to probe the matter: S Dutta, RO, Belakoba Forest Range (01.04) pic.twitter.com/kT40YmyDmq — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

When asked about how the kangaroos reached the town, the forest officials claimed that they themselves were surprised as to who brought these kangaroos there and how did they manage to do so. They further suspected that these kangaroos were being smuggled to Nepal.

West Bengal | One more Kangaroo was rescued by forest officials from Farabari-Nepali busty in Dabgram forest range of Jalpaiguri last night from where two Kangaroos were rescued earlier on April 1st pic.twitter.com/mR4FmNZWnn — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

As per reports, these animals were also spotted by some local residents who were crossing that area. In one of the now-viral videos, kangaroos are seen carefully inspecting the surroundings and eating grass at the roadside.

Check out two such videos here:

Got this on WhatsApp. It looks like fled away from Zoo...anyone know the reality@IndiAves @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/4WWWYwPVVQ — Sudhakar Kumar (@MyPicsSpeaks) April 2, 2022

Here's a video.

Just look at the poor, distraught animals who are clearly in a state of shock.pic.twitter.com/eVEceWGAHP — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 2, 2022

Responding to the videos, some netizens wondered as to how the animals landed up thousands of miles away from their natural habitats, while others guessed that the animals might have either escaped from a zoo or were smuggled.

Later, Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan responded to one such clip clarifying that these kangaroos were not part of any zoo and have been rescued by the authorities concerned.

With input from agencies

