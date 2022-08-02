Watch: Jeans-clad chimpanzee kisses woman, poses for photo

The video has now gained 5.2 million views after being shared online. Social media users have flooded the comment section with their opinions

A video of a chimpanzee wearing jeans and kissing a woman has melted hearts on social media. You might be wondering in your head, "Is it Planet of the Apes already?" The level of smartness chimpanzees show is mind boggling. The not-so-usual occurrence happened when a woman named Sowmia Chandrasekaran went on a trip to Safari World in Bangkok.

As she sat on a swing, a chimpanzee wearing a pair of jeans sat beside her. He posed with Sowmiya with his hands around her shoulders, gave her a kiss on the cheek and he did it all while getting his photo clicked. He even kissed her hand like a true gentleman. This video has gone insanely viral now.

The photoshoot occurred under the supervision of an agent from Safari World.

You can watch this viral video here:

The video has now gained 5.2 million views after being shared online. Social media users have flooded the comment section with their opinions.

“This is super cute”, a user commented. Another user wrote, “Haha, I couldn't control laughing. So nice, enjoy!”

You can never know what you will stumble upon while browsing through the internet. And sometimes, the stuff you see can be bizarre and unbelievable. As an internet user, you should always expect to see things which might range from bringing a smile on your face to making your jaw drop.

This video is a proof of that. This might have made you question the intelligence of animals. Maybe they are not as dumb as we think. Maybe they are way smarter than humans think. More research should be done by scientists on this subject.

This should also make humans realise that just like other animals, they are also a part of this nature and instead of destroying the ecosystem in the name of development, our civilisation should find more ways for sustainable growth. It is possible to be a developed civilisation while maintaining harmony with nature.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.