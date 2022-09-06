WATCH: Jammu and Kashmir Police destroy IED weighing 35 kg recovered in Srinagar's Khanmoh

India

FP Staff September 06, 2022 19:41:24 IST
New Delhi: Security forces on Tuesday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 30-35 kg in the Khanmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Bomb disposal squad was called on spot and the IED was destroyed.

The IED was recovered from an orchard in Khanmoh area of Srinagar during a joint operation launched by the police and 50 RR following a specific information, news agency PTI quoted a police spokesman as saying.

"On a specific input regarding presence of #terrorists in Khanmoh area of #Srinagar, a joint ops was launched by Police & 50RR. During search of Orchards area, an IED weighing 30-35Kgs recovered. Bomb disposal squad called on spot," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The recovery of IED comes within a month after security forces on 10 August recovered IED weighing about 30 kg in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said had said that the IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police.

"An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," the ADGP Kashmir had tweeted.

With inputs from agencies

