Watch: Jahangirpuri violence prime accused does Allu Arjun’s Pushpa step while being taken to court

Ansar is among the 21 people arrested in connection with communal violence that had erupted during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in northwest Delhi

Ansar, a prime accused arrested in the case involving violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Sunday, 17 April, 2022, grabbed attention after he entered the court doing a signature move from Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise.

The accused glanced at the media as he moved his hand around the chin doing Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega nahi' signature step. He can be seen wearing a beige shirt and blue jeans, and smiling as the police take him to the court.

Have a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Accused in Jahangirpuri violence case being taken to Rohini court pic.twitter.com/UZZPobYZ4n — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Ansar is among the 21 people arrested in connection with communal violence that had erupted during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in northwest Delhi. Delhi Police has also apprehended two juveniles in connection with the violence.

According to the officials, after two processions passed by the area, the third procession was stopped, allegedly by Ansar and his aides.

It is alleged that Ansar had provoked people to stop the procession and asked them to pelt stones. A store was also reportedly robbed by the stone pelters.

A police official told ANI that they had been interrogating Ansar and his call records were also being checked.

According to a Zee News report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani informed that three firearms and five swords were also recovered from those arrested.

Police said Ansar has previously been found to be involved in two cases of assault and was also repeatedly arrested under preventive sections and was booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, the police have deployed drones and facial recognition software to identify those accused of inciting violence in the area. All mobile footage and CCTV cameras are also being inspected to identify the culprits.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.