Watch: J&K man denied reservation at Delhi hotel; police issues clarification over viral video

When the man asked the reason for being denied a room, the employee alleged that they have been instructed by the Delhi Police to not accommodate any Kashmiri residents in the hotel

A video of a person being denied hotel reservation in New Delhi has gone viral. The reason for the alleged rejection for accommodation was his identification card which had a Jammu and Kashmir address.

According to reports, the man had booked a room in the hotel via the Oyo Rooms website. On reaching the hotel, the receptionist did not let him check-in despite showing his valid identity proofs, including the Aadhaar card.

Shared by Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association, the undated video has been facing a lot of backlash on social media. "Impact of #KashmirFiles on the ground. Delhi Hotel denies accommodation to Kashmiri man, despite provided id and other documents. Is being a Kashmiri a Crime," Khuehami captioned the post.

In the close to one-minute video, a woman employee at the hotel's reception can be seen making a call to her senior. When the man asked the reason for being denied a room, the employee replied saying that they have been instructed by the Delhi Police to not accommodate any Kashmiri residents in the hotel.

Hours after the video went viral, Oyo Rooms announced that they delisted the hotel from its platform. Taking to their social media handle, Oyo Rooms also mentioned that they were shocked over the incident and hence, removed the hotel off their platform immediately.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also released a clarification in the matter, stating that they had not directed or ordered any hotel to cancel reservation made by those coming from the Union territory. Through a post, the Delhi Police further informed that a few social media users are trying to discredit the image of the city police department.

A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police.

It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.(1/3)@ANI @PTI_News — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 23, 2022

