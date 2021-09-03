Watch: ITBP personnel rescue locals trapped at a height of 12,000 feet in Uttarakhand

A video of the rescue mission, which has now gone viral on social media, features four people stranded across a mountain river as ITBP personnel of the 14th Battalion try to bring them to safety

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued some locals who were stuck near Milam in Uttarakhand at a height of 12,000 feet. The video of the rescue has now gone viral.

#WATCH | ITBP personnel rescue four locals near Milam, Uttarakhand from an altitude of 12,000 feet. These people were stranded across a mountain river for hours. pic.twitter.com/KZeMRMRKyb — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

In the 1.54 minute clip, some locals can be seen stuck across an overflowing mountain river as ITBP officers of the 14th Battalion try to save them. Using the rope lines attached over the gushing river, the locals attempted to cross over to the other side, with ITBP officers assisting them.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told the media that the locals had gone to collect some herbs, but were stuck for seven hours due to the overflow of the river. Some ITBP personnel who were stationed near the location, arrived to perform the nail-biting rescue.

The video has been viewed over 12,000 times, with many appreciating the daring of the ITBP officers.

Uttarakhand has witnessed heavy rainfall recently, with several horrifying scenes emerging from the state. Four people, including three children, were killed as heavy rains led to houses collapsing in Pithoragarh.

Separately, a portion of a bridge caved in near the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway while some trucks were still present on the bridge. The video shows the trucks half-submerged in the water, with people running towards safety. No casualties were reported.

In another incident, a section of the Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road also caved in because of incessant rainfall. A terrifying video shows the road collapsing, with water rushing into the caved-in portion.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the site of the road collapse and met with locals. He also ordered the District Magistrate to get the repairs done as swiftly as possible.

Two tourists from Delhi were killed and one injured on 25 August after their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district between the areas of Jaiharikhal and Lansdowne.