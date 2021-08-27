Watch: Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge collapses with vehicles on it as heavy rainfall lashes state

The 12-second clip shows a bridge caved in with two trucks half-submerged in the river.

A terrifying video of a bridge caving in while two trucks were travelling on it has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway near the Rani Pokhari village. The village is based close to the river Jakhan.

The bridge collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall that has been battering parts of the state for the last few days. The 12-second clip shows a bridge caved in with two trucks half-submerged in the river. A few people can be seen escaping from the truck. No casualties were reported in the horrifying event.

The clip was shared by the Uttarakhand police on its Twitter account. The visuals have gone viral, receiving over 2,500 views in a matter of hours.

The state police have urged people to avoid travel in the rainfall-affected areas till the situation returns to normalcy. According to the Tehri-Garhwal district authorities, National Highway 58 is shut between Tapovan and Maletha due to incessant rainfall in the area.

Meanwhile, a portion of the Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road also caved in due to heavy rainfall. A video shows the road collapsing and water rushing in to fill the hole, submerging the route for several metres. The clip has been viewed over 16,000 times since it was posted.

#WATCH| Uttarakhand: Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road caved in and merged with a river following incessant rainfall in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/v91A82UaN5 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the site of the road collapse to monitor the situation. The CM met with locals and also ordered the District Magistrate to get the road repaired as soon as possible.

On 25 August, two tourists from Delhi were killed and one injured after their car fell into a deep gorge between Jaiharikhal and Lansdowne in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in several parts of the state including Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh.