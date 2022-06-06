Watch: ITBP personnel perform yoga at over 22,000 feet ahead of International Yoga Day

Earlier, ITBP personnel had scaled Mount Abi Gamin (24,131 feet) on 2 June. The ITBP holds the distinction of having successfully completed over 230 mountaineering expeditions over the past six decades

As Yoga Day draws nearer, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has shared a video of its personnel practicing yoga at high altitude. The ITBP personnel performed yoga near Uttarakhand’s Mount Abi Gamin at an altitude of 22,850 feet.

“New record of practicing Yoga at high altitude by ITBP. #Himveers of ITBP demonstrate Yoga practice ahead of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022 with the theme: '#YogaforHumanity' at an altitude of 22,850 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand near Mount Abi Gamin,” was the caption of the video.

New record of practicing Yoga at high altitude by ITBP. #Himveers of ITBP demonstrate Yoga practice ahead of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022 with the theme: '#YogaforHumanity' at an altitude of 22,850 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand near Mount Abi Gamin.#YogaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eHWE0qO1zJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 6, 2022

In the video of their feat shared by the official handle of the organisation, the team can be seen standing at the peak of Mount Abi Gamin. The snow-covered peaks of Mount Nanda Devi and Kamet can also be seen in the clip.

बद्री विशाल की जय! View after successful summit by ITBP at Mount Abi Gamin (24,131 ft), Uttarakhand on 2 June, 2022. Mount Nanda Devi & Kamet also seen. ITBP holds a unique distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions over the past 6 decades. pic.twitter.com/xRqUFxWIW6 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 5, 2022

Abi Gamin is located at the culminating point of the Zaskar Range in the central Himalayas. It is the second-highest peak in the region, after Kamet.

This is not the first time that ITBP has posted a video of its personnel performing yoga at high altitudes. In April this year, the organisation had posted a video of its Himveers performing yoga at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The video featured the personnel performing yoga and shouting “Hum hai Himveer '' (We are Himveers). The yoga session took place in snow conditions in the Uttarakhand Himalayas. Watch:

Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been celebrated across the globe on 21 June. The day, which aims to raise awareness about yoga and its benefits, was proclaimed by the United Nations in December 2014. This year, the theme for International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity” The main event will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

