Watch: ITBP organises first ice climbing event in Ladakh, Governor Radha Krishna praises effort

The North West Frontier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh for the first time in the country. More than 100 climbers from 13 teams across the country took part in the ice climbing event held on 26 February.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur graced the opening ceremony of the event and addressed the audience. He said that ITBP was founded in 1962 and since then, the jawans have been working day and night to protect the nation at the boundaries. The Ladakh LG praised ITBP personnel and congratulated the force for organising this new initiative of ice climbing.

ITBP took to social media to share a two-minute-long video of the event. In the video footage of the event, one can see an aerial view of climbers scaling ice walls to climb snow-clad mountains. Climbers can be seen using axes and ropes to climb huge mountains. A number of enthusiastic people can also be seen attending the event.

Watch the glimpses of the Ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh organised for the 1st time in the Country by North West Frontier ITBP, Leh. More than 100 climbers are taking part.#Himveers@nwftr_itbp pic.twitter.com/KeOCtkBrfD — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 27, 2022

ITBP also shared photos of the winners in a Twitter post. Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Member of Parliament from Ladakh, lauded the efforts of NW Frontier ITBP for organising an event that was one of a kind and presented prizes to NW Frontier ITBP, who won the overall Championship.

Sh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Hon'ble MP Ladakh congratulated the winners & lauded the efforts of NW Frontier ITBP for organizing Ice wall Climbing Competition (One of a kind event) at its Closing Ceremony held on 27.2.2022. NW Frontier ITBP won the overall Championship.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/s16YPdQ3A5 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 28, 2022

The Ice Wall Climbing ceremony was organised by ITBP officials in collaboration with Ladakh Mountaineering Guides Association in Leh. Namgyal graced the closing ceremony of the event on 27 February and congratulated NW Frontier ITBP for winning under the leadership of Inspector General Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo.

Sh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Hon'ble MP Ladakh congratulated the winners & lauded the efforts of NW Frontier ITBP for organizing Ice wall Climbing Competition (One of a kind event) at its Closing Ceremony held on 27.2.2022. NW Frontier ITBP won the overall Championship pic.twitter.com/Pa4wNQkF9H — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 28, 2022

Attended the Closing ceremony of Ice Wall Climbing Competition organized by @ITBP_official in collaboration with Ladakh Mountaineering Guides Association in Leh. Applauded the efforts and dedications of the @nwftr_itbp under the leadership of IG Sh. Lhari Dorjee L. Jai Himveer! https://t.co/PZU4f2LWCY pic.twitter.com/YnmktlhmgW — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) February 28, 2022

Namgyal added that such programs will promote winter sports and attract winter tourism in Ladakh. He also mentioned that awareness against issues such as climate change, global warming and water scarcity can be raised through these events.

Such programs will surely promote Winter Sports and attract winter tourism in Ladakh as well as awareness about the #ClimateChanges, #GlobalWarming & #WaterScarcity issues. Sh. @Ravinder_Dangi1 Secretary and Sh. Tsepak Councilor also attended alongwith the other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/YiJcFV8oIU — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) February 28, 2022

