Watch: ITBP organises first ice climbing event in Ladakh, Governor Radha Krishna praises effort

The Ice Wall Climbing ceremony was organised by ITBP officials in collaboration with Ladakh Mountaineering Guides Association in Leh

FP Trending March 04, 2022 12:20:36 IST
The North West Frontier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh for the first time in the country. More than 100 climbers from 13 teams across the country took part in the ice climbing event held on 26 February.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur graced the opening ceremony of the event and addressed the audience. He said that ITBP was founded in 1962 and since then, the jawans have been working day and night to protect the nation at the boundaries. The Ladakh LG praised ITBP personnel and congratulated the force for organising this new initiative of ice climbing.

ITBP took to social media to share a two-minute-long video of the event. In the video footage of the event, one can see an aerial view of climbers scaling ice walls to climb snow-clad mountains. Climbers can be seen using axes and ropes to climb huge mountains. A number of enthusiastic people can also be seen attending the event.

Watch the video here:

ITBP also shared photos of the winners in a Twitter post. Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Member of Parliament from Ladakh, lauded the efforts of NW Frontier ITBP for organising an event that was one of a kind and presented prizes to NW Frontier ITBP, who won the overall Championship.

The Ice Wall Climbing ceremony was organised by ITBP officials in collaboration with Ladakh Mountaineering Guides Association in Leh. Namgyal graced the closing ceremony of the event on 27 February and congratulated NW Frontier ITBP for winning under the leadership of Inspector General Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo.

Namgyal added that such programs will promote winter sports and attract winter tourism in Ladakh. He also mentioned that awareness against issues such as climate change, global warming and water scarcity can be raised through these events.

What are your thoughts on ITBP's one of a kind event?

Updated Date: March 04, 2022 12:20:36 IST

