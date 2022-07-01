Watch: ITBP constable's soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen wins hearts

Shared on ITBP’s Twitter handle, the Himveers are seen serenading the soulful track. “Gaate gungunate Himveer Afreen Afreen...Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings. Constable A Neli strums the Guitar,” the caption read

A video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s popular track Afreen Afreen has gone viral on social media. The video features constable Vikram Jeet Singh melodiously singing the song, while constable A Neli is seen playing the guitar.

Shared on ITBP’s Twitter handle, the Himveers are seen serenading the soulful track. “Gaate gungunate Himveer Afreen Afreen...Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings. Constable A Neli strums the Guitar.” the caption read.

As the video opens, constable Neli strums the guitar and takes a lead. Then, a Sikh constable begins singing in his melodious voice.

गाते गुनगुनाते हिमवीर

Afreen afreen...

Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings. Constable A Neli strums the Guitar.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/p69oxBe6us — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 30, 2022

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 3,000 views with over 500 likes. One user said ‘beautiful and soulful voice’ while another wrote ‘he sings really good’. Earlier in January, constable Singh made headlines when he sang Mohammed Rafi’s Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon on 26 January while celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. After singing the song, he thanked the viewers and said Jai Hind.

कर चले हम फिदा जानो तन साथियों, अब तुम्हारे हवाले वतन साथियों... Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings on #RepublicDay2022 #RepublicDay #Himveers pic.twitter.com/DhEoDnKzPR — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2022

This is not the first time when the ITBP personnel are winning hearts. Their official account on social media is a treasure trove of delightful videos. From performing activities in the snow-capped mountains to such similar musical videos, ITBP has time and again amazed its followers.

The song Afreen Afreen is a ghazal that was written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. In Coke Studio Season 9, Momina Mustehasan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sang this soulful track that became an instant hit on YouTube.

What do you think about constable Singh and Neil’s performance?

