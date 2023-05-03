WATCH: IT officials raid Congress leader Ashok Kumar Rai’s brother’s house; Rs 1 crore found on tree

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided the house of Subramania Rai in Mysore, Karnataka, and seized Rs 1 crore cash hidden in a tree. He is the brother of Ashok Kumar Rai, the Congress candidate from Puttur constituency.

In the viral search video, fat stacks of cash packed in a box hidden in a tree can be seen.

WATCH:

In the past few weeks, the Karnataka police have conducted a string of raids in the poll-bound state. Agencies have seized around Rs 110 crore cash since the enforcement of the model code of conduct in Karnataka. According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, 2,346 FIRs have been filed in connection with the seizures.

Additionally, moving a large amount of cash without proper document is not allowed in the state.

According to India Today, the move comes a day after the Income Tax Department raided two residences of former Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Dakshina Kannada’s Belthangady. Ranjan Gowda, who is Gangadhar Gowda’s son, owns the educational institute.

Last month, I-T teams raided the office of private real estate developer Ankita Builders and its owner Narayan Acharya’s home in Hubballi.

The Karnataka elections are scheduled to be held on 10 May and the results will be out on 13 May.

With inputs from agencies

