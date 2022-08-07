ISRO' small-lift launch vehicle SSLV-D1 carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and student satellite AzaadiSAT - lifted off from Sri Harikota in Andhra Pradesh

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, on Sunday, informed that its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) suffered "data loss" at the terminal stage, although three stages "performed and separated". ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the space agency was analysing the data to find out the status of the vehicle as well as the satellite.

Somanath said that all the stages were performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss occurred. "We are analysing the data and we will comeback on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon," he added.

Earlier in the day, the ISRO' small-lift launch vehicle SSLV-D1 carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and student satellite AzaadiSAT - lifted off from Sri Harikota in Andhra Pradesh. It was the maiden flight of the SSLV.

The SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission by the ISRO is aimed at achieve a larger pie in the small launch vehicles market, as it has capability of placing the satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

At 2:18 am, the countdown for the mission started which lasted for more than seven hours. The launch was divided into three stages. Minutes after the completion of the three stages some loss of data was being experienced by the Indian space agency.

After the end of about seven-and-a-half hour countdown, the 34 metre long SSLV soared majestically at 9.18 am amid cloudy skies to place the satellites into the intended orbit.

What is AzaadiSAT?

AzaadiSAT is a student satellite that carries 75 different payloads and has been developed by girl students from different parts of rural India. It is a 8U Cubesat weighing around 8 kilogram and has been integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'.

Interestingly, the AzaadiSAT also aims to mark 75 years of India's independence, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Ahead of the launch, Dr. Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO, science and tech incubator 'Space Kidz India' told news agency ANI, "750 girl students have made 75 payloads which have been put in a satellite to be launched today. We wanted to make this 75th year of independence special and bring the focus towards girl children."

ISRO said that the ground system - developed by 'Space Kidz India' - will be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite.

What in EOS-02?

The EOS-02 belongs to the microsatellite series of space crafts and is meant to cater to agriculture as well as disaster management objectives. It is said to be an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution.

The EOS-02 is to realise and fly an experimental imaging satellite with a short-turnaround time and to demonstrate launch-on-demand capability. It belongs to the microsatellite series of space crafts.

