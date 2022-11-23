Watch: Invited late to school's inauguration, TRS MLA assaults govt official in Telangana's Gadwal
In the video, TRS MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy is seen snapping at the official and grabbing him by his collar before expressing his unhappiness with Zilla Parishad chairperson for conducting the inauguration ceremony in his absence.
New Delhi: A video of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy assaulting a government official, who happens to be a regional co-coordinator for Gurukula schools, has gone viral on social media.
According to reports, the minister was apparently angry at the official as he was invited late to a school’s inauguration, which was eventually done by a Zilla Parishad chairman. The incident took place on Tuesday in Telangana’s Gadwal.
In the video, Reddy is seen snapping at the official and grabbing him by his collar before expressing his unhappiness with Zilla Parishad chairperson for conducting the inauguration ceremony in his absence. The video shows people accompanying him then trying to pacify him.
The MLA later clarified that he got angry when the official remarked that “it does not matter who inaugurates the school”.
Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ranjan Rathan Kumar said that they have not received any complaint yet.
“We haven’t received any complaint yet. We saw the video that went viral on social media. If anyone lodges a complaint, necessary action will be initiated,” NDTV report quoted him as saying.
With inputs from agencies
