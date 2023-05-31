WATCH: INS Vikrant makes another history, after Mig-29K, navy chopper MH60R make major landing

In another milestone for the Indian Navy, MH60R helicopter successfully landed for the first time on the indigenously designed and constructed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

This is a major boost to the Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare and Fleet Support capability.

Posting the visuals of this milestone, the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter, “Another milestone for #IndianNavy – MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landing on the indigenously designed & constructed aircraft carrier #INSVikrant. A major boost to Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare & Fleet Support capability. #AatmaNirbharBharat.”

The MH60 Romeo is manufactured by Lockheed Martin. It is considered one of the most advanced anti-submarine helicopters in the world. It is an all-weather helicopter and is designed to support multiple missions.

The chopper landed for the first time on INS Kolkata, a homemade destroyer, earlier this month.

In September last year, the homemade INS Vikrant was commissioned in the Indian Navy. It was built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

