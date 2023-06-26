WATCH: India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shows Barack Obama the mirror

“Barack Obama should think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked,” said India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he took a swipe at the former US president for his remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims.

“Obama should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members… He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked,” Singh said, responding to a question on the sidelines of a National Security Conclave at the University of Jammu.

What did Obama say?

In his interview with CNN last week, during PM Modi's US visit, Obama said he would look to raise the subject of Indian Muslims with the Indian Prime Minister.

Obama also had said India may “pull apart” if the rights of the religious and ethnic minorities are not upheld.

“If the (US) President (Joe Biden) meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a Hindu majority India is worth mentioning. If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you don’t protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility that India would at some point start pulling apart,” Obama had said.

'Bombed six Muslim-majority nations'

Singh's statement came hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala lashed out at Obama, questioning his comments on Indian Muslims, stating that US under his regime had "bombed six Muslim-majority nations".

"I was shocked. When PM Modi was campaigning in the US - and by campaigning I mean speaking about India - a former President of the US is speaking about Indian Muslims," Sitharaman said at a press conference on Sunday.

"And I am saying this with restraint because it involves another country. We want friendship with the US but there too we get remarks about religious freedom in India. A former President - under whose rule six Muslim-majority countries were bombed with more than 26,000 bombs - how will people trust his allegations?" she said.

"I find this deliberate attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in this country because they think they cannot win against the developmental policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Finance Minister alleged.

Earlier BJP leader and Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Obama for his comments, saying his state police "should prioritise taking care of" the many "Hussain Obama" in India - highlighting the former US President's Muslim lineage.

'Obama should spend energy complimenting India than criticising'

Lashing out at the former US President, Johnnie Moore, ex-commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious, said his advise to Obama would be to spend his energy complimenting India more than criticising the country.

“I think the former president (Obama) should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticising India. India is the most diverse country in human history. It’s not a perfect country, just like the US is not a perfect country, but its diversity is its strength… Even in that critique, President Obama couldn’t help but also compliment PM Modi, and I certainly understand why, having spent some time with him,” Moore said.

With inputs from agencies

