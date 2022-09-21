India

Watch: Indians celebrate Onam in Antarctica, carve 'ice rangoli'; Anand Mahindra reacts

The video shot from a place in Antarctica shows a group of Indians celebrating Onam by carving a special rangoli on ice

FP Trending September 21, 2022 14:49:28 IST
Rangoli on a frozen lake/river from the viral video of Indian students celebrating Onam in Antarctica. Screengrab: Twitter

A major event and much-awaited festival in the state of Kerala, Onam is celebrated annually by thousands of Keralites residing in India and across the world with full fervour and enthusiasm with their family and friends. However, at a time when Onam celebrations are already concluded in India, a video has recently surfaced on the internet showing a group of people living far away in Antarctica celebrating the festival in a unique manner. A group of young people recently took up the initiative to celebrate Onam and further carved a rangoli on the frozen ice in the ice-covered continent. A video of the same has not only gone viral but has now also grabbed the attention of Mahendra Group chairperson, Anand Mahindra who posted the video on his Twitter handle, lauding the initiative.

Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing different videos and pictures from around the world. This time as well, he took to his official Twitter handle and shared the impressive work of the Indian group. In the 1 minute 12 seconds video, calling it an “outstanding” move, the industrialist added, “You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica.”

Check the video here:


As the video opens, it shows a group of five young men clad in winter clothes as they engage in carving out the special Onam rangoli with the use of ice instruments. The video shot from different angles and with time lapses beautifully shows the efforts made by them to create the artwork. Speaking about the design, it looks like a traditional floral rangoli with a coconut tree carved in the centre.

The video has now gone viral and has been viewed over 120,000 times. Also, it has received thousands of likes and several comments as people appreciated the efforts of the group.

Check some reactions:


Onam 2022

A 10-day long festival, Onam, also known as the harvest festival is celebrated every year to mark the return of King Mahabali to Kerala. While the festival falls in the month of Chingam, according to the Malayali calendar, it is celebrated between August and September.

Updated Date: September 21, 2022 14:49:28 IST

