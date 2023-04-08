WATCH: Indian President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft
Developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the aircraft twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed
Tezpur, Assam: Donning the Indian Air Force uniform, President Droupadi Murmu took her maiden flight in the Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter jet from Assam’s Tezpur Air Force Station.
In the video shared by the President of India’s official YouTube channel, President Murmu, who commands all three military services, can be seen being greeted by officials who accompany her to the fighter jet.
She then boards the flight and is secured into the aircraft before the take-off.
Watch the video here:
The Indian president is on a two-day visit to Assam. During her visit, she inaugurated the Gaj Utsav 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park.
She also flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023 yesterday.
Developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and built under licence by India’s aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the aircraft twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Israel Knesset Speaker begins India visit, signs MoU on exchange of info agreement between Israel & India parliament
The trip marks the first-ever visit of a Knesset Speaker to India. Speaker Ohana is also expected to meet Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar
President Droupadi Murmu on two-day tour of West Bengal from Monday, to visit Shantiniketan
The president will visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata to pay homage to Subhash Chandra Bose on Monday