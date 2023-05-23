WATCH: Indian Navy's latest destroyer successfully intercepts supersonic target
Named after the historic port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule
The Indian Navy has successfully carried out engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target using its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao.
“Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out engagement of sea-skimming supersonic target. This maiden endeavour showcases IN’s Future Proof Combat Readiness and commitment towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.
#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSMormugao successfully carried out engagement of sea skimming supersonic target. This maiden endeavour showcases IN's #FutureProof Combat Readiness & commitment towards #AatmaNirbharBharat.@IN_WNC @IN_WesternFleet pic.twitter.com/hc5J3077DH
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 23, 2023
The ship measures 163 m in length, and 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India, said Indian Navy.
The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).
Mormugao is packed with sofisticated weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.
The indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters provide the ship’s Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities. It is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions, said the Ministry of Defence.
(With inputs from ANI)
