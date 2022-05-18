WATCH: Indian Navy conducts maiden test-firing of indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile off Odisha coast

A senior Navy official said, 'The firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to indigenisation'

India, on Wednesday, successfully carried out the maiden test firing of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile from a Seaking 42B helicopter.

The Indian Navy carried out Integrated Test Range (ITR) test along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Odisha's Balasore.

"This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology and reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to indigenisation," said a senior Navy official.

In a video released by the Indian Navy, a Seaking 42B helicopter loaded with indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile is mid-air over the sea test range, while another chopper is seen at a distance following it for observation.

The video further shows the anti-ship missile separates from the Seaking for a few metres before its motor fires up. It then is seen flying fast towards the target.

In a statement, on Wednesday, DRDO said: "The missile followed the desired sea-skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily."

It further said that the sensors deployed across the test range and near impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events.

The test-firing of the latest anti-ship missile came a little over a month after an anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The Indian Navy has been steadily enhancing its overall combat capability to effectively protect India's maritime security interests, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy. The ships -- INS Surat and INS Udaygiri -- were launched at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

INS Surat is the fourth guided-missile destroyer of the P15B class, while INS Udaygiri is the second stealth frigate of the P17A class.

With inputs from agencies

