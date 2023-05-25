WATCH: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone as MiG-29K makes night landing on INS Vikrant

With the first-ever MiG-29K fighter jet night landing on INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy has accomplished another historic first.

The Indian Navy has claimed that this is an important step towards the Indian government’s goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector.

“#IndianNavy achieves another historic milestone by undertaking maiden night landing of MiG-29K on @IN_R11Vikrant indicative of the Navy’s impetus towards #aatmanirbharta,” the Indian Navy said in a statement on Twitter.

Praising the personnel on board the INS Vikrant and others involved in the successful operation, Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said, "This challenging night landing trial also demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the naval pilots.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the Indian Navy for the achievement.

"Congratulations to the Indian Navy for successfully undertaking the maiden night landing trials of MiG-29K on #INSVikrant. This remarkable achievement is a testimony to the skills, perseverance and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and Naval pilots. Kudos to them," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

