Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls Tricolour under water ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations

Recently the Centre had launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to inspire citizens to display the Tricolour at their businesses and homes to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day. To assist in this initiative, the Narendra Modi- led government had amended the ‘Flag Code of India 2002’ as well

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) performed an underwater flag demo in anticipation of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The video of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of ICG.

“As part of 75th years of India’s independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed an underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people”, the organisation wrote while sharing the clip. It also used the hashtags Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Watch:

“हर घर तिरंगा”#HarGharTiranga “आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव”#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav As part of 75th years of India’s independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people. pic.twitter.com/wAOADF2tfX — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 29, 2022

The 22-second clip has received several comments since it was posted on 29 July. Many people praised the Indian Coast Guard for this endeavour.

शाबास मेरे दिलेर हीरोज, मैं आप सबको सलाम करता हूं।

जय हिंद — Vishwajeet Pratap Singh (@vjeet171) July 30, 2022

Others wrote that this was the way to celebrate our independence. https://twitter.com/simon_robin/status/1553017713567535105

However, some viewers wrote that this could be a violation of the nation’s flag code.

According to Flag code of India - pic.twitter.com/9retxeHo0L — P. (@Imprinceraj_) July 29, 2022

Here are some more reactions:

Great of Coast guard. In the sky ,in the waters Tirangaa always a Tirangaa of Bharath. Salutes! — Jayaprakash Reddy (@DrjpreddyReddy) July 30, 2022

Awesome. Never knew this was possible. — Kriskross21 (@Kriskross212) July 30, 2022

So cool — AmeChips (@AmeChips) July 30, 2022

To mark the 75th Independence Day, people can now buy or manufacture the Tricolour from synthetic fabric. Earlier, the flag was to be made from Khadi only. Apart from this, people will be permitted to hoist the tricolour throughout the day, instead of between sunrise and sunset.

In his Mann Ki Baat address on 31 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that people could place the Tricolour on their social media profiles in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations.

“Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13-15, a special movement – Har Ghar Tiranga is being organised. I have a suggestion that from August 2-15, all of us can place the Tricolor in our social media profile pictures,” Modi stated.

