The gaur or Indian bison appears to be very aggressive in the video, and it seems that it is not happy with the presence of the auto-rickshaw

Exploring wildlife and nature can be a wonderful experience, but it can all turn into a living nightmare in mere seconds if a wild animal feels threatened by your presence. One such incident has been recorded on camera, and its video was shared on social media. In the video, an Indian bison can be seen ramming into an auto-rickshaw and nearly flipping it. As the animal attacks the vehicle, some of its parts break down and fall on the ground.

The gaur or Indian bison appears to be very aggressive in the video, and it seems that it is not happy with the presence of the auto-rickshaw. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Never underestimate Gaur/Indian Bison. Maintain proper distance otherwise it could be lethal. @susantananda3 @ParveenKaswan”.

Watch this clip here:

Never underestimate Gaur/Indian Bison. Maintain proper distance otherwise it could be lethal.@susantananda3 @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/ck2nL1z3hX — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) September 11, 2022

The account which shared this footage, also shared the full version of it later. Watch it here:

In the full clip, the bison first tries to go into the bushes after the attack. Then it comes back towards the vehicle again and makes a little move to attack it again, but it stops. After this, it walks into the bushes. The bison had done some damage to the auto-rickshaw. However, it was still in a condition to drive, and the driver moved his vehicle from the spot of that incident as soon as the bison went away.

The video garnered several comments. Recalling a similar incident, one user wrote, “A horrifying experience well engraved in my memory. It occurred when I was just 9 years old. ‘Nagarhole,’ dusk had fallen, my maternal uncle was driving a jeep with its headlights on. We then encountered a herd of bisons, and something triggered. A bull charged and overturned the jeep into a ditch”.

A horrifying experience well etched in my memory. Happened when I was 9yrs old. ‘Nagarhole,’ dusk had fallen, my maternal uncle was driving a jeep with headlights on, encountered a herd of bisons, something triggered, a bull charged & toppled the jeep into a ditch.

Contd.. — Judy Somaiah 🇮🇳 (@judy_somaiah) September 12, 2022

“We were lucky to be alive with injuries. I was later told by the forest officials that bisons are highly sensitive towards headlights. They are bulky, but they are fast runners and highly agile animals. It’s the headlights!”, the person added in the follow up comment.

Were fortunate to be alive with injuries. Later was told by the forest officials that bisons are highly sensitive towards headlights, though bulky they are fast runners and highly agile animals.

It’s the headlights! — Judy Somaiah 🇮🇳 (@judy_somaiah) September 12, 2022

Many people were shocked by the strength of the wild bison. An account commented, “Oh boy, no messing with this fellow. Such an amazing strength”.

Oh boy no messing with this bloke. Such amazing strength. — melancholy (@Ashok_19) September 12, 2022

The video has currently more than 422,000 views and 3,989 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.