In celebration of International Yoga Day today, 21 June, members of the army assigned to the Pangode military camp in Thiruvananthapuram participated in underwater yoga. Several officers from different units and civilians witnessed the magnificent performance at the base. The Army personnel underwent training from expert diver and yoga instructor Jyothi Singh of Bond Water Sports Private Limited, as per News9Live. The event aimed to promote overall welfare, improve mind-body coordination, and enhance physical capabilities of the jawans. Exercising in water presented a harmonious combination of the timeless benefits of yoga with the soothing environment of water.

ANI shared the two-minute video sourced from the Indian army. They captioned the post: “Kerala: Indian Army personnel perform underwater yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay.” The video shows jawans dressed in the national flag’s colours of deep saffron (kesari) at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion as they carry out asanas.

Army jawans steal the show

Army personnel created a ‘Bharatmala’ along Indian maritime and land borders with ceremonies at pristine locations. From Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh to the deserts in Rajasthan and atop Siachen Glacier, military personnel have marked the day magnificently. According to CNBC, on the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, soldiers showed resilience despite challenging conditions and temperatures dropping down to -40 degrees Celsius. Army personnel were also captured performing yoga in Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of the exercise, Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar performed yoga onboard INS Vikrant. In displaying various formations, the jawans showed impeccable technique in striking yoga poses. All over the world, people are commemorating 9th International Yoga Day, marked annually on 21 June. In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead celebrations at the United Nations headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries.

The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ aptly translated to ‘One Earth. One family. One future.’

