Pakistani terrorists who tried to infiltrate into India from Uri sector on Thursday were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received, said Indian Army officials on Friday.

New Delhi: Pakistani terrorists who tried to infiltrate into India from Uri sector on Thursday were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received, said Indian Army officials on Friday.

#WATCH | Pakistani terrorists were trying to infiltrate into India from Uri sector on Aug 25. The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. 3 terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/ObsQ4eXQy5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

The use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be mainstay of the Army’s operations against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J&K.

Three terrorists were killed on Thursday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector.

The terrorists tried to sneak into Indian side of the LoC near near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

Srinagar-based PRO, Defence, Col Emron Musavi said an operation was launched following an input from the Army’s intelligence agencies about a possible infiltration bid along the LoC.

“On the afternoon of 24 August, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the (infiltration) attempt at 7 am on 25 August,” he said.

Col Musavi said terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and rainfall and low clouds to infiltrate.

“The contact with the terrorists was established at about 8.45 am on 25 August in the forward areas of the Indian side of the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed,” he said.

The spokesman said the detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 pm and bodies of three terrorists, two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle along with other war-like stores were recovered.

“Indian Army’s successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists, but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan’s nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in J&K,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.