WATCH: India will not concede an inch of land, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) cancellation

FP Staff December 13, 2022 13:55:13 IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday that India will not concede even an inch of land while the BJP is in power and accused the opposition of trying to use the issue for political gains.

“No one can capture even one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today as the opposition demanded a discussion on clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the LAC at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Amit Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) cancellation.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), he alleged, had got ₹ 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy. Its registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules, he said.

"India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China," Amit Shah said.

He applauded Indian soldiers for their valour.

"I want to say it clearly. Till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," Amit Shah said.

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 13:55:13 IST

