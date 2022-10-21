WATCH | In Kolkata, police forcibly remove TET candidates from protest site, impose Sec 144

New Delhi: Protests near the vicinity of the head office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education in Kolkata turned ugly on Friday as state police personnel could be seen dragging and man-handling Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates who were agitating against corruption in teacher recruitment.

Amid high drama which unfolded since Thursday night, a strong police team led by senior officers removed the 500-odd protesters, who claimed to have qualified the 2014 TET exams but were still left out from the merit list,

Kolkata Police had to eventually impose Section 144 of CrPC in the area to manage the law and order situation. Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area and is imposed usually as a preventive measure. Any violation of the order is punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The protestors had earlier ignored repeated appeals by the state police to vacate the spot insisting they would leave only after getting appointment letters for teaching jobs in state-run and state-aided primary schools. It was then that the police contingent forcibly removed some protestors.

According to a police officer, the agitators refused to move away from the spot despite repeated appeals and minimum force was used to remove them from the site around 12.35 am on Friday.

But, the protesters alleged that the police manhandled some of them and one of them was injured in the skirmish.

“We were manhandled by the cops who dragged us away and dumped us in three waiting vehicles. Even women were physically abused,” Shila Das, a protester alleged.

She claimed the police had undemocratically attacked them even though they had shifted 100 metres away from the spot where they were protesting earlier after being informed of the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC.

With inputs from agencies.

