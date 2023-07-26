India

WATCH: In Kerala, Muslim League raises slogans to 'hang Hindus in front of temples, burn them alive'

Muslim Youth League issued a statement stating that its member and Kanhangad-native Abdul Salman, who raised the slogan, has been suspended by the party

July 26, 2023
A rally organised by Muslim Youth League in Kerala demanding restoration of peace in Manipur. Facebook/PkFiros

“Death slogans” were raised in Kerala by members of Muslim League in Kanhangad in Kasaragod district at a protest rally held against the Manipur violence.

The members of Muslim League, part of Congress-led UPA alliance, through their slogans, made a direct threat against Hindu believers in the name of Manipur issue.

The slogans raised were, “will hang you in front of temples and burn you alive”.

A controversy erupted over the protest rally for the proactive sloganeering by a section of protesters.

Following the row, the Muslim Youth League issued a statement stating that its member and Kanhangad-native Abdul Salman, who raised the slogan, has been suspended by the party.

“It is an unpardonable mistake,” said the Muslim Youth League in the statement.

‘Are Hindus & Christians safe in Kerala?’ asks BJP

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the video of the rally where the provocative slogans were raised,

“Youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally of the Congress, held a rally in Kerala’s Kasargode, and raised vile anti-Hindu slogans, threatening to hang them (Hindus) in front of Temples and burn them alive…,” the BJP leader said.

Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Malviya said: “They wouldn’t have dared to go this far had the Pinarayi government not been supporting them. Are Hindus and Christians now safe in Kerala?”

“Not so long ago, at another rally, a 7-year-old boy, perched on his father’s shoulder, had raised slogans, asking Hindus and Christians to keep rice, flowers and camphor ready for their last rites. Kerala is now the new pit of rabid radicalisation…,” the BJP leader said.

Condemning the incident, Kerala BJP said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must be held accountable for the actions of the party he calls ‘secular’.

The protest rally was over the violence in Manipur which erupted on 3 May after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis, who mostly live in the Imphal Valley, account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Published on: July 26, 2023

