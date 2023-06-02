Rahul Gandhi says Muslim League a 'secular party', BJP retorts 'it's his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Muslim League is a completely secular party and there is nothing non-secular about the outfit, drawing a sharp condemnation from the BJP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Muslim League is a completely secular party and there is nothing non-secular about the outfit, drawing a sharp condemnation from the BJP.
The Indian Union Muslim League, a state party in Kerala, is a traditional ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.
Responding to a question on Congress’ alliance with the Muslim League during his interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi said, “Muslim League is a completely secular party. There is nothing non-secular about Muslim League. I think the person (who sent the question) has not studied the Muslim League.”
#WATCH | Washington, DC: …” Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League…”: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being asked about Congress’s alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala pic.twitter.com/wXWa7t1bb0
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023
While Gandhi’s statements in the US have already stirred a storm, his comments on Muslim League drew a sharp retort from BJP which said that it’s Rahul’s compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad that he called Muslim League a ‘secular party’.
“Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India’s partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here…It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad,” Tweeted BJP’s Amit Malviya.
Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India’s partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party.
Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here…
It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/sHVqjcGYLb
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 1, 2023
Rahul Gandhi represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha before losing the membership following his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Rahul Gandhi insults India during foreign visits, cannot digest PM Modi's praise, says Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US, saying that the Congress leader invariably "insults India" during his foreign visits and that he could not digest the praise of PM Modi from foreign leaders
Congress Doublespeak: Times when Rahul Gandhi’s mother, father, grandmother inaugurated constitutional buildings
The primary argument of Opposition for boycotting inauguration is that the Parliament, the embodiment of India’s Constitution, be unveiled by the President, and not the PM
Watch: Rahul Gandhi gets taste of his own medicine as Khalistanis heckle down his ‘muhabbat ki dukaan’ at US event
Khalistani supporters interrupted the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in California and raised Khalistan flag and 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans