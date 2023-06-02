Rahul Gandhi says Muslim League a 'secular party', BJP retorts 'it's his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Muslim League is a completely secular party and there is nothing non-secular about the outfit, drawing a sharp condemnation from the BJP.

The Indian Union Muslim League, a state party in Kerala, is a traditional ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

Responding to a question on Congress’ alliance with the Muslim League during his interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi said, “Muslim League is a completely secular party. There is nothing non-secular about Muslim League. I think the person (who sent the question) has not studied the Muslim League.”

While Gandhi’s statements in the US have already stirred a storm, his comments on Muslim League drew a sharp retort from BJP which said that it’s Rahul’s compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad that he called Muslim League a ‘secular party’.

“Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India’s partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here…It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad,” Tweeted BJP’s Amit Malviya.

Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India’s partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here… It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/sHVqjcGYLb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 1, 2023

Rahul Gandhi represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha before losing the membership following his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case.

With inputs from agencies

