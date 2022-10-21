WATCH: In Kedarnath, PM Modi's free-wheeling chat with shramjeevis

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday had a free-wheeling interacted with shramjeevis working on development projects in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath. Some shramjeevis told PM Modi that they were farmers and that they greatly value the PM Kisan yojna.

Prime Minister Modi enquired whether they are getting benefits of governments welfare schemes, to which they said that they have got a home under PM Awas Yojana and that PM Kisan Yojna greatly valued them.

During his interaction, the Prime Minister asked them about their native states and their family background.

The Prime Minister asked them to take care of their health and keep drinking warm water. He also enquired about their Corona vaccination status.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The priests who performed the "puja" prayed for strength to the prime minister to take the country forward.

Wearing a white-coloured traditional attire of the hill people with a "swastika" symbol embroidered on it, the prime minister performed a "puja" at the temple.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. Using the ropeway, devotees will now be able to reach the temple from Gaurikund in 30 minutes.

PM Modi also visited the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and spent some time there.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Badrinath temple.

PM Modi is on a two-day tour of Uttarakhand where he will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for some new ones.

PM Modi in Badrinath

At Badrinath Dham, the Prime Minister will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront.

Today afternoon, he will lay the foundation stones for road and ropeway projects worth Rs 3,400 crore for the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, and address a gathering at Mana village. He will also review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes in the area.

This is Narendra Modi's sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as the prime minister.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.