WATCH: In Jharkhand's Dumka, students tie teachers to tree, beat them over poor marks in exams

Police said that 11 students of the school put of 32 got Grade 'DD' (double D), which is considered equivalent to fail, the examination

New Delhi: In Dumka district of Jharkhand, school students tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving low marks and failing them in the examination.

According to news agency PTI, the Class 9 students of a government run Scheduled Tribe Residential School under Gopikandar police station area of the district tied their mathematics teacher and a clerk after they reportedly got poor marks in practical examination.

The report quoted police saying that 11 students of the school put of 32 got Grade ‘DD’ (double D), which is considered equivalent to fail, the examination. The results were declared by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday.

Images posted by news agency ANI showed the teachers being tied to a tree with a red rope, surrounded by a group of agitated students in school uniform. One of the students was seen holding a stick, while another was seen recording the video of the entire incident.

“I want to make this video viral… these people were only involved, the public should know,” the students shouted.

In #Jharkhand’s Dumka district, a group of school students tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores which resulted in the students failing their exams. pic.twitter.com/vdr1Amubp4 — Samira Nabila (@SamiraNabila1) August 31, 2022

"Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting and said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn't have taken any step in this regard," teacher Kumar Suman said.

The officials reached the spot receiving the report of the incident after which they got the teachers released.

Surendra Hebram, Block Education Extension Officer, Gopikandar, Dumka told ANI, "We received info on incident and held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practical and they didn't receive adequate response from their teachers."

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.