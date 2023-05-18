WATCH: In AAP's Punjab, cop slaps hapless woman in Gurdaspur as farmers protest land acquisition
A senior Punjab Police official informed that the cop has been sent to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry was ordered against him
In a viral video from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, a police official allegedly slapped a woman farmer, who was protesting against the acquisition of their land for National Highway project.
According to reports, the incident took place at Bhamari village of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.
Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP’s Jaiveer Shergill tweeted, “Shameful act of slapping a women farmer by Punjab Police official in a village in Gurdaspur, Punjab area. Punjab @PunjabPoliceInd must strict action against this individual.”
In the video, the police official can be seen slapping the woman farmer.
According to PTC News, a senior police official informed that the cop has been sent to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry was ordered against him.
